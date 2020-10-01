Senior ANC official linked to state capture hands himself over to police

The suspect is facing charges linked to money he received from African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

JOHANNESBURG - A top African National Congress (ANC) official linked to state capture has handed himself over to police at the Alberton Police Station.

He also made an appearance at the Zondo Commission where he testified about his dealings with the company.

He is expected to make his first appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court later on Thursday.

