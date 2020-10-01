Caster Semenya's lawyer explains why they want to appeal ban ruling

The two-time Olympic gold medallist has been barred from competing in races between 400 metres and a mile, unless she takes hormone-suppressing drugs.

JOHANNESBURG - Caster Semenya's lawyer has explained why they were preparing to approach the European Court of Human Rights to challenge her ban.

This was because Semenya has differences of sexual development, a condition that causes her body to produce elevated testosterone levels.

Her lawyer Gregg Knott spoke to 702 about the appeal.

He said a decision would not happen quickly.

