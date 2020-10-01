SA now part of global study looking at impact of COVID-19 on heart, WHF says

The study sets out to better define cardiovascular outcomes and identify risk factors linked to patients hospitalised with severe forms of COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - The World Heart Federation (WHF) said that South Africa was now part of a global study looking at the impact of COVID-19 on the heart.

Medical experts point to existing data that cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus and hypertension are associated with COVID-19 and its severity.

World Heart Federation president, Professor Karen Sliwa, said that the study would look at patients with these underlying medical conditions.

"But also, to see to what extent COVID-19 is affecting the heart, how many patients get a weaker heart muscle and how many get water around the heart and also look at the longer-term effects."

Sliwa, who's also a clinician at Groote Schuur Hospital, explained that the heart may be adversely affected by the virus, even in people without pre-existing medical conditions.

Countries like Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sudan are also taking part in the research.

