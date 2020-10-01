SA Geo-Science Council confirms Thursday tremor in West of Joburg

It occurred around midday and was felt in Roodepoort, Randfontein and parts of Krugersdorp.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council of Geo-Science confirmed an earth tremor with a magnitude of 2.8 in the West Rand on Thursday.

The council's Michelle Grobelar said at this stage, it’s unknown if the tremble was natural or mine-related, but that the council was in the process of assessing the data.

"We located the event at 12:47pm with a preliminary of 2.8. Now, what that means is that it's been automatically located at this time, our analysts are currently looking at it to verify this information."

This seismic event occurred after a previous one in the Western Cape on the weekend.

Cape Town felt the earth shake when a strong 6.2 magnitude tremor struck about 1,600 kilometres offshore.

