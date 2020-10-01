Publication of Zim trip report proof of executive's transparency - Presidency

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula came under fire after she abused state resources by giving a senior ANC delegation a lift on a military plane to Zimbabwe.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency said that the release of Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's report into a controversial African National Congress (ANC) trip to Zimbabwe was proof that the executive was committed to transparency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made public the documents related to the saga.

In her report, she admits that in hindsight it would have been prudent to inform the president's office beforehand that she would be transporting the group of officials.

The Presidency's Tyrone Seale: "The publication of the minister's initial and supplementary reports to the president is informed by the president's commitment to transparency. The president has since issued the minister with a formal reprimand. The president has also directed the minister to make sure that the political party reimburses the state for the costs of the flight to Harare."

