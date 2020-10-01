Mokgoro concedes NW Sopa never mentioned approval of airport development

Professor Job Mokgoro is at the state capture commission to testify about a R50 million payment that he allegedly authorised when he was director-general of that province.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro has conceded that the State of the Province Address (Sopa) that he earlier said he relied on to approve airport development with South African Express never mentioned the project.

Mokgoro is at the state capture commission to testify about a R50 million payment that he allegedly authorised when he was director-general of that province.

Community Safety and Transport CFO Kutlwano Phatudi testified that Mokgoro authorised the first payment of the contract with SA Express to manage the Mahikeng and Pilanesburg airports.

Phatudi also told the commission that procurement processes were flouted when the contract was awarded.

WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry: 01 October 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.