Mokgoro concedes NW Sopa never mentioned approval of airport development

Professor Job Mokgoro is at the state capture commission to testify about a R50 million payment that he allegedly authorised when he was director-general of that province.

A screengrab of North West Premier Job Mokgoro at the state capture inquiry on 1 October 2020. Picture: SABC/YouTube
A screengrab of North West Premier Job Mokgoro at the state capture inquiry on 1 October 2020. Picture: SABC/YouTube
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro has conceded that the State of the Province Address (Sopa) that he earlier said he relied on to approve airport development with South African Express never mentioned the project.

Mokgoro is at the state capture commission to testify about a R50 million payment that he allegedly authorised when he was director-general of that province.

Community Safety and Transport CFO Kutlwano Phatudi testified that Mokgoro authorised the first payment of the contract with SA Express to manage the Mahikeng and Pilanesburg airports.

Phatudi also told the commission that procurement processes were flouted when the contract was awarded.

WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry: 01 October 2020

