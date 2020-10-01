Mobile operators can apply to bid for 4G, 5G spectrum from Fri - Icasa

Data costs have come down after mobile operators were forced to cut prices, but they argue that prices can't drop significantly until regulators auction the much-needed spectrum.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) said that it would invite mobile operators to apply to bid for spectrum for 4G and next-generation 5G networks from Friday, with the country's first-ever auctions expected to take place by the end of March.

The allocation of frequency bands for wireless communication is seen as key to expanding broadband services, especially 5G in Africa's most industrialised economy, where the high cost of telecommunications is a barrier to doing business.

