Mkhwebane says 'complex' Vrede dairy project investigation hit with delays

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had planned to release the report on Wednesday but had to postpone to allow those implicated more time to respond.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s Vrede dairy project investigation has been hit with more delays.

She briefed the media on fourteen investigation reports completed by the office.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that she had finally completed the Vrede dairy farm investigation, which proved to be a very complex case.

Mkhwebane said that it turned out that those implicated, who include politicians, were not only in the Free State, but also in other provinces.

"We thought that the matter was simple and would only involve those Free State politicians but we then also had to request affidavits from other politicians who were involved in this particular matter. We also had to engage and rely on the other law enforcement agencies."

The Public Protector said her office had to serve notices to more people who had requested time to prepare their responses.

"Some of the parties, unfortunately, requested extensions and we will therefore have to give them that opportunity, especially in the interests of fairness."

