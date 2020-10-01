Khayelitsha mass shooting: WC Safety MEC calls for swift arrest of assailants

The motive for the shooting which left six peopel dead, and four others wounded is still unknown and no suspects have been identified yet.

CAPE TOWN – A Khayelitsha community has been left puzzled following a mass shooting in the area, that left six people dead.

The six men were shot dead and four others wounded when unknown gunmen opened fire at a house in Solomon Tshuku Street in Site C, on Wednesday.

#sapsWC Khayelitsha police are investigating murder and attempted murder cases after six men were shot and killed in Site C, Khayelitsha on Wednesday. Four other victims were injured during the shooting incident.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he was alerted to the incident after he attended murdered police detective Charl Kinnear's memorial service in Belhar.

Fritz condemned the incident.

“We are calling on the South African Police Service to do everything in their power to arrest the perpetrators as quickly as possible so that we can have a proper investigation and conviction in this case, and to put them behind bars for as long as possible.”