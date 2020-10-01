Matrics to write combined June & final exams, says Motshekga

The final exam period starts on 5 November and will conclude on 15 December.

CAPE TOWN - In just over a month's time more than 1 million grade 12s will sit for their final exams.

This year around things will be vastly different thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

With schools closed for months, pupils have had to adjust to remote learning.

The final exam period starts on 5 November and will conclude on 15 December.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that the June senior certificate examination had to be postponed amid the lockdown and would be written together with the final exams in November instead of October as initially planned.

"The combined examination makes this the largest public examination that we've ever administered in this country."

She said that state schools would reopen on 25 January, adding the amended school calendar will be gazetted on Friday.

"We will need to carry over some of the work into 2021 and we have done our best to accommodate the interests of everybody."

While some pupils have returned to class, many are still being kept at home for fear of them contracting COVID-19.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.