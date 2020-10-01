Luyolo land claimants looking forward to moving back to Simon's Town

The Luyolo claimants on Wednesday visited the Dido Valley site where subsidised housing units will be constructed for them.

CAPE TOWN - Land claimants moving back to the Simons Town area said that it was a way to start building their future.

The Luyolo claimants on Wednesday visited the Dido Valley site where subsidised housing units will be constructed for them.

The housing beneficiaries were removed from the community during Apartheid in 1967.

Elated at the prospect of returning to the community, 70-year-old Betty George Koyana explained that her family was removed from the area in 1965.

"They will never ask you how you feel. If you leave things behind, it's your own indaba, it's not their indaba, you must see to that. Otherwise, we were moved but we didn't like it."

Another beneficiary, Lungiswa Somlota, said that she would be truly happy when the properties were handed over to the beneficiaries.

"Redress is finally taking place, although, our final happiness will happen when we finally have the keys when the delivery happens."

Six hundred housing units will be built for beneficiaries from the Red Hill informal settlement, the Luyolo land claimants and beneficiaries from the old Simon’s Town waiting list.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.