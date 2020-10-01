KZN man arrested in connection with murder of ex-partner & her toddler (2)

The suspect allegedly attacked the woman and child using a bush knife at their home following a domestic dispute last night.

DURBAN - A man from phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 34-year-old ex-partner and her two-year-old daughter.

The 34-year-old woman died on the scene while the two-year-old succumbed to her wounds en-route to hospital.

The police’s Jay Naicker said that the suspect fled the scene after the attack.

“The suspect had allegedly fled into the bushes yesterday and police searched for him throughout the night. He was spotted returning to the house where the murder took place in the early hours of this morning.”

The suspect has been detained pending his court appearance.

This is the latest in a recent spate of murders in the province involving women and children.

Just two days ago, the bodies of two women who had been shot in the head were discovered in KwaMashu.

Last Thursday, four-year-old Minenhle Mhlongo’s body was discovered in the same community.

It is alleged that she had been raped prior to being stabbed to death and her body was later dumped in the bushes near her home.

