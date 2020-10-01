KwaMashu teen accused of raping, killing cousin (4) moved to place of safety

The juvenile suspect allegedly stabbed four-year-old Minenhle Mhlongo to death before dumping her body in a bush near her home.

DURBAN – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said a 15-year-old suspect accused of raping his four-year-old cousin at KwaMashu, north of Durban, has been moved to a place of safety following his court appearance on Wednesday.

The juvenile suspect also faces murder charges because he allegedly stabbed four-year-old Minenhle Mhlongo to death before dumping her body in a bush near her home.

Mhlongo’s body was found on Heritage Day after she went missing the day before.

The NPA’s Natasha Kara clarified that the suspect’s court appearance took place on Wednesday after the police advised that it would take place on Thursday.

“A 15-year-old male appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court on Wednesday, in connection with the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl. The matter was postponed to 7 October for a bail application.”

The suspect’s court appearance comes after he was arrested on Tuesday.

It’s expected Mhlongo would be laid to rest on Friday.

Her family has told Eyewitness News that they were struggling to cope since her passing.

The angry community of KwaMashu has called on the NPA to ensure that bail was denied.

