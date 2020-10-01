Kubayi-Ngubane: Too risky to open SA to tourists from high-risk countries

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said that she knew that France, the UK and the US who are deemed high-risk COVID-19 regions were key tourism markets but it was just too risky to fully reopen leisure travel to these countries.

JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said every fortnight a decision barring leisure travellers from dozens of countries from visiting South Africa will be reviewed.



“South Africa is taking a risk-adjusted strategy, but what comforts us is every two weeks there will be monitoring.

That is what gives us hope. As soon as the country shows improvement, it’s not going to take long before that country is added on the list.”

SA's list of high-risk COVID-19 countries

Kubayi-Ngubane said that she knew that France, the United Kingdom and the United States, who were deemed high-risk COVID-19 regions, were key tourism markets but it was just too risky to fully reopen leisure travel to these countries.

“One of the things we’ve told the sector is to look at redirecting some of the energies to markets that are available that will give us some relief in terms of operations.”

Travellers from high-risk countries can come here for business purposes, along with diplomats and visitors from African nations.

