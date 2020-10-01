Khayelitsha community urged to mobilise after mass shooting

Six men were shot dead and four others wounded when gunmen opened fire in a house in Site C on Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - The motive for a mass shooting in Khayelitsha is still unclear.

"People would seem to find it normal to just bring out the guns and shoot at people like flies," said the Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido.

He said the community was shocked and angry and needed to stand up against crime.

"We need to unite as a community and mobilise and be vigilant and take control of our streets."

However, Tyhido added the forum had made many calls for an additional police station in the area.

"I think there's an issue with policing structural arrangements which make the area difficult to police. There are still no access roads there."

