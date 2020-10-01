Gauteng may yet see second wave of COVID-19 infections

Acting HOD for Health, Leseba Malotana, said the province’s case load could see a spike as activity resumed in the economic hub of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng acting HOD for Health, Leseba Malotana, said while COVID-19 infections had gradually decreased, there was still a possibility of a second wave in the province.

With the country a week into alert level 1 and with international borders reopened to travellers from a restricted list of countries, Malotana said the province’s case load - which currently stands at 219,000 - could see a spike as activity resumed in the economic hub of the country.

Malotana briefed the media on the provincial command council's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that there were clear signs of emerging COVID-19 infections across the province, adding that while infections were stabilising, the province was not out of the woods just yet.

"Gauteng remains the epicentre, contributing 33% of the national cases, with 219,000 cases reported."

