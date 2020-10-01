FS asbestos project: Hawks urge suspect on the run to surrender to authorities

Six of the seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the R255 million project.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have warned a suspect in the Free State asbestos investigation who is on the run in KwaZulu-Natal to cooperate with authorities.

Six of the seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the R255 million project.

Three were arrested in the Free State and three were handcuffed in Gauteng.

The first suspect that the Hawks wanted to arrest left his Centurion home but was later arrested in Sunnyside.

Blackhead director Edwin Sodi, Free State Housing HOD Nthimotse Mokhesi and ousted Mangaung mayor, Olly Mlamleli, were among the six arrested suspects.

But former national Human Settlements Director-General Thabane Zulu was nowhere to be found.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: "So, it’s better for them to hand themselves over because this will have serious implications when they have to apply for bail on Friday."

The suspects will be charged in Bloemfontein with corruption, money laundering and theft.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.