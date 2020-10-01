Family of murdered Durban child (4) struggling to cope with her death

Minenhle Mhlongo's body was found on Heritage Day after she went missing the day before. Police said that her 15-year-old cousin allegedly raped her before killing her and dumping her body in the bush near her home.

DURBAN - The family of a murdered four-year-old girl from KwaMashu north of Durban said that they were struggling to cope after her murder.

Minenhle Mhlongo's body was found on Heritage Day after she went missing the day before.

Police said that her 15-year-old cousin allegedly raped her before killing her and dumping her body in the bush near her home.

Mhlongo’s mother, 26-year-old Fikile, has been sitting alone on a mattress in her family living room since the discovery of her daughter’s body.

With a single lit candle by her side, she is mourning her daughter’s passing.

Fikile was visibly emotional when Eyewitness News visited her KwaMashu home on Wednesday.

Her father Siboniso Khoza said: “Initially, there was tension within the family and there was mistrust within the family. It’s been difficult and we feel there is even more we could have done.”

Mhlongo’s murder has drawn widespread condemnation with the community calling on the suspect to be denied bail as he makes his first court appearance on Thursday.

