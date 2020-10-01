EWN Weather Watch: Gloomy Friday as weather service issues warning for Gauteng

Your EWN Weather Watch update for Friday, 2 October 2020

JOHANNESBURG – It’s been a wet and mostly grey start to the new month, with forecasters predicting severe weather conditions in the Western Cape and Gauteng for Friday.

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in parts of Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

⚠️ Yellow warning for Thunderstorms: 01/10/2020 16h00 TO:02/10/2020 06h00 - There is a Medium likelihood of Minor impacts to occur over parts of Gauteng, southern and south-western Limpopo and over the entire Mpumalanga today into mainly tomorrow (Friday) morning. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 1, 2020

GAUTENG

Thunderstorms have been predicted for most parts of Gauteng, with residents warned of possible flooding.

Johannesburg will start off cold with a minimum temperature of 12 °C, which is expected to rise to 20°C. Pretoria’s maximum is forecast at 22°C and Vereeniging will see a high of 21°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 2.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/cCkQTcAMNk — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 1, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

Authorities have warned residents and travellers to prepare for severe weather conditions in the province.

Maximum temperatures for Cape Town, Beaufort West, Worcester and George are hovering around the teens, while temperatures in Vredendal are expected to peak at 20°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 2.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/TaDNL2Fy8G — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 1, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

Some showers are predicted in parts of KZN. Durban will reach a maximum of 18°C while Richards Bay is expected to reach 20°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 2.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/7mPPg45zwk — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 1, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

