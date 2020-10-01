20°C / 22°C
EC police rearrest one jail escapee, while 6 others still at large

It's alleged the escapees overpowered police officers, stole an official state firearm from SAPS members and fled on foot.

The six escapees who are still at large after escaping from the Elliot police station on Thursday, 1 October 2020. Picture: @SAPservice/Twitter.
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have re-arrested one of seven men who had escaped from the Elliot police holding cells in the Eastern Cape.

It's alleged the escapees overpowered police officers, stole an official state firearm from SAPS members and fled on foot.

The six escapees who are still at large have been identified as follows:

1.Lihle Rashula

2.Dumisani Tom

3.Inga Nkompela

4.Sfundo Sothondoshe

  1. Yophi Samkelo Rasmeni

6.Phakamani Phoswayo

They're believed to have randomly fired shots at the scene, but no one was injured.

“Police are issuing a warning to community members not to try and rearrest the escapees as they are armed and dangerous,” said the police's Khaya Tonjeni.

Timeline

