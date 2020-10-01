EC police rearrest one jail escapee, while 6 others still at large

It's alleged the escapees overpowered police officers, stole an official state firearm from SAPS members and fled on foot.

CAPE TOWN - Police have re-arrested one of seven men who had escaped from the Elliot police holding cells in the Eastern Cape.

The six escapees who are still at large have been identified as follows:

1.Lihle Rashula

2.Dumisani Tom

3.Inga Nkompela

4.Sfundo Sothondoshe

Yophi Samkelo Rasmeni



6.Phakamani Phoswayo

They're believed to have randomly fired shots at the scene, but no one was injured.

RT #sapsEC Police are on the hunt for 6 suspects who escaped from police custody at Elliot SAPS on 30 September 2020. Anyone with info on the #escapees can contact IO Sgt Lifa Gqosha on 082 8132 217 or #CrimeStop 0860010111 or send info to #MySAPSApp. MLhttps://t.co/4hhEXHyGrB pic.twitter.com/kzTwEliVXu — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 1, 2020

“Police are issuing a warning to community members not to try and rearrest the escapees as they are armed and dangerous,” said the police's Khaya Tonjeni.

