Despite being cleared by PP, Joemat-Pettersson wants fair hearing on oil matter

CAPE TOWN - Former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson said that while she had seemingly been absolved of any wrongdoing in a scandal involving the country’s reserve oil stocks, she did not believe that the matter had been concluded.

A complaint was lodged with the Public Protector's office after it emerged that 10 million barrels of the country's emergency oil reserves were dubiously sold off in 2015.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwhebane's findings indicated that Joemat-Pettersson was misled by the former boss of the Strategic Fuel Fund Association, Sibusiso Gamede.

Gamede's being investigated by the Hawks over the debacle.

Joemat-Pettersson claimed that she was misled by Gamede and the board of the Central Energy Fund over whether the reserves had been sold or rotated.

"I gave them strict instructions of how this should happen; everything should be above the law, I did not negotiate prices, I did not enter into any contract."

She doesn't consider the matter closed: "I was not given the opportunity to state my case. I was mentioned all over court proceedings, I was not a party to the case, I was not served notice. There will be no fair and equitable justice if I am not given a fair hearing."

