CT airport welcomes first international plane to land under level 1

Airport management welcomed passengers on Emirates flight EK772 from Dubai on Thursday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town International Airport has welcomed its first international flight under level 1 of the national lockdown.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula gave an update on new travel regulations on Wednesday, which allow for the resumption of international travel as well as more economic activities.

Airport management welcomed passengers on Emirates flight EK772 from Dubai at 13:00 on Thursday afternoon.

#IntTravel Cape Town International Airport is welcoming its first scheduled commercial international flight today. KB pic.twitter.com/gsmprt0LP0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 1, 2020

Airport Manager, Deon Cloete, explained stringent safety protocols had been implemented.

"Almost all our staff are back at work, but we rotate them. We're looking at safe procedures and protocol. We don't deploy them in the terminal if there are no flights.

Tourism Minister Mamoloko Khubayi-Ngubane also welcomed the first international flight arriving at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport.

King Shaka International Airport in KwaZulu-Natal will welcome its first international travellers on Sunday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.