Teigen was placed on bedrest earlier this month following complications with her pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen shared an emotional post to Instagram following the loss of her son.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” shared the model.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The 34-year-old added that she and her husband, John Legend, had chosen a name for their unborn baby.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.”



“But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

The mother of two - Miles and Luna - continued, “To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Image Credit: Instragram/Chrissy Teigan

This article first appeared on KFM : Chrissy Teigen shares emotional Instagram post after losing her baby