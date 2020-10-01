Cape Town’s very own La Colombe restaurant for topping world's best list

The global Travellers' Choice Awards are awarded annually to highly rated eateries based on positive reviews generated online on TripAdvisor.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has congratulated a city-based restaurant for topping the 'World’s Best’ list.

The global Travellers' Choice Awards are awarded annually to highly rated eateries based on positive reviews generated online on TripAdvisor.

La Colombe, situated along the Constantia Wine Route has done the city proud.

Some of the other restaurants which made the list were The Black Swan at Old Stead in the United Kingdom, Aramburu in Argentina, and five others in Germany.

'We would like to congratulate @LaColombeCT

Head Chef Scot Kirton and his talented team for doing our city proud.' - Executive Mayor Dan Plato.



Read more: https://t.co/DveParFR1L #CTNews pic.twitter.com/Ifb1boTwlw — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) October 1, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.