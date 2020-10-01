20°C / 22°C
Cape Town’s very own La Colombe restaurant for topping world's best list

The global Travellers' Choice Awards are awarded annually to highly rated eateries based on positive reviews generated online on TripAdvisor.

La Colombe, which calls itself 'one of Cape Town's most well-loved and awarded restaurants' is situated along the Constantia Wine Route. Picture: Twitter/@LaColombeCT
La Colombe, which calls itself 'one of Cape Town's most well-loved and awarded restaurants' is situated along the Constantia Wine Route. Picture: Twitter/@LaColombeCT
Shamiela Fisher 8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has congratulated a city-based restaurant for topping the 'World’s Best’ list.

The global Travellers' Choice Awards are awarded annually to highly rated eateries based on positive reviews generated online on TripAdvisor.

La Colombe, situated along the Constantia Wine Route has done the city proud.

Some of the other restaurants which made the list were The Black Swan at Old Stead in the United Kingdom, Aramburu in Argentina, and five others in Germany.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

