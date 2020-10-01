ANC blames COVID-19 for delays in paying staff salaries

In an internal memo to staffers, the ANC tells employees to make arrangements with their banks as salaries will be late.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) headquarters has blamed COVID-19 for its latest financial woes.

The party's manager Febe Potgieter has told Eyewitness News the COVID-19 outbreak exacerbated its money troubles – resulting in delayed payments in September.

In an internal memo to staffers, the party tells employees to make arrangements with their banks as salaries will be late.

Potgieter said the country and the globe had been adversely impacted by the pandemic and that it would be strange if the ANC also didn't feel the pinch.

“We haven’t retrenched like other political parties, we haven’t cut salaries. On a couple of months, we have been a bit late with payments, but we have always met our commitments to our staff. The same will happen this month, as we informed staff, it will be just late by a week."

The ANC's struggle with salaries has been an ongoing issue since December 2019.

The party said these were some of the challenges faced by parties dependent on donations.

