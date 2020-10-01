7th suspect in FS asbestos project case hands himself over to authorities

It’s understood the suspect, who was linked to the controversial multi-million rand Free State asbestos project, presented himself to authorities in Durban on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Thursday said a seventh suspect has handed himself over to police in connection with the R255 million Free State asbestos project.

While the suspects cannot be named until they appear in court, Eyewitness News has confirmed that they include Blackhead Director Edwin Sodi, Free State housing head of department Nthimotse Mokhesi and ousted Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli.

It’s expected the group will all be charged with corruption, money laundering, and theft on Friday when they appear in court in Bloemfontein.

The NPA's Sipho Ngwema confirmed that the suspect was the last person that had been sought by authorities since Wednesday.

“Yes, the seventh suspect handed himself over and so tomorrow there will be seven people appearing at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court in connection with the asbestos matter. This is the last suspect of the seven that the Hawks were looking for.”

