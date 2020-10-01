20°C / 22°C
6 men killed, 4 other people wounded in Khayelitsha shooting

Details about the shooting incident are still sketchy at this stage.

Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Six men have been killed and four others were wounded when gunmen opened fire on people in a house in Khayelitsha.

The ten people were attacked in Site C on Wednesday.

Details about the shooting incident are still sketchy at this stage.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "It is alleged that unknown gunmen entered a house in Solomon Chukwo Street at 4pm and fired a number of shots. The motive for the incident is yet to be determined."

