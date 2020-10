15 people injured in taxi collision in Eikenhof

It’s understood the taxi crashed into the side of a bus on the R550 earlier on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifteen people have been hurt in a taxi collision in Eikenhof.

Those injured have been rushed to hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

