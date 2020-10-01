1,767 new COVID-19 cases recorded in SA, 67 more people die

The Health Ministry said that 1,767 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to 674,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty-seven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 16,734.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 90%, meaning that 608,000 people have so far recovered.

As of today, the cumulative number of detected #COVID19 cases in SA is 674 339. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 187 917 with 23 426 new tests conducted since the last report. Our recoveries now stand at 608 112 which translates to a recovery rate of 90% pic.twitter.com/5F26j8XZDV — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 30, 2020

