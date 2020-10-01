20°C / 22°C
1,767 new COVID-19 cases recorded in SA, 67 more people die

The Health Ministry said that 1,767 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to 674,000.

A Gauteng Health Department official collects samples from a man during a door-to-door COVID-19 coronavirus testing drive in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on 3 April 2020. Picture: AFP
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty-seven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 16,734.

The Health Ministry said that 1,767 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to 674,000.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 90%, meaning that 608,000 people have so far recovered.

Timeline

