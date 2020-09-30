Youngsters set to shine in Green vs Gold
CAPE TOWN - The much-anticipated Green vs Gold Springbok Showdown will take place this Saturday at Newlands, with Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am selected as the two captains.
Both sides were littered with future stars – the likes of Gianni Lombard, Wandisile Simelane, Schalk Erasmus, and Sanele Nohamba to name a few.
Green coach Mzwandlie Stick had to make changes to his squad after Oupa Mahoje tested positive for COVID-19 while Trevor Nyakane withdrew after being in close contact with Mahoje. Mnombo Zwelindaba is also unavailable due to injury. Kwenzo Blose, Kade Wolhuter, and JJ van der Mescht come into the side as cover.
Despite the late changes, Mzwandile Stick believed the process had been good for younger players to get exposure.
“One thing from my side, if you look at the balance of the squads. How we have managed to select the teams, we wanted to make sure that we bring in some youngsters – the promising youngsters that everyone has been talking about.
“The likes of Sanele Nohamba, Schalk Erasmus and Jeremy Ward. The guys that have also been through our junior system. We wanted to give those guys a great run, a fair run,” he said.
Stick said throughout the week, the Springbok coaching staff tried to give insight into what goes into becoming a Bok.
“Rassie and Jacques explained earlier in the week that everything we are presenting during the week is to give the guys some light into how to become a Springbok. And also making sure those players understand the standard needed,” Stick said.
He said it was important to surround the new players with experienced Boks.
“Also having the guys like Duane and Siya and the likes of Bongi, the guys have been there during the world cup – it really boosts those youngsters. It shows that this game is a serious game. So from our side – we will play to win the game,” he said.
Springbok Green:
15 Gianni Lombard
14 Yaw Penxe
13 Wandisile Simelane
12 Frans Steyn
11 Malcolm Jaer
10 Elton Jantjies
9 Sanele Nohamba
8 Duane Vermeulen
7 Arno Botha
6 Siya Kolisi (captain)
5 Hyron Andrews
4 JD Schickerling
3 Luan de Bruin
2 Bongi Mbonambi
1 Ox Nche
Replacements:
16 Schalk Erasmus
17 Kwenzo Blose
18 Thomas du Toit
19 JJ van der Mescht
20 Juarno Augustus
21 Junior Pokomela
22 Embrose Papier
23 Manie Libbok
24 Jeremy Ward
25 Kade Wolhuter
Springbok Gold:
15 Warrick Gelant
14 Rosko Specman
13 Lukhanyo Am (captain)
12 Rikus Pretorius
11 Courtnall Skosan
10 Damian Willemse
9 Herschel Jantjies
8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe
7 Nizaam Carr
6 Marco van Staden
5 Marvin Orie
4 Salmaan Moerat
3 Ruan Dreyer
2 Scarra Ntubeni
1 Steven Kitshoff
Replacements:
16 Dylan Richardson
17 Dylan Smith
18 Carlü Sadie
19 Jason Jenkins
20 James Venter
21 Vincent Tshituka
22 Ivan van Zyl
23 Curwin Bosch
24 Werner Kok
25 Manuel Rass