Youngsters set to shine in Green vs Gold

Both sides are littered with future stars – the likes of Gianni Lombard, Wandisile Simelane, Schalk Erasmus, and Sanele Nohamba to name a few.

CAPE TOWN - The much-anticipated Green vs Gold Springbok Showdown will take place this Saturday at Newlands, with Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am selected as the two captains.

Both sides were littered with future stars – the likes of Gianni Lombard, Wandisile Simelane, Schalk Erasmus, and Sanele Nohamba to name a few.

Green coach Mzwandlie Stick had to make changes to his squad after Oupa Mahoje tested positive for COVID-19 while Trevor Nyakane withdrew after being in close contact with Mahoje. Mnombo Zwelindaba is also unavailable due to injury. Kwenzo Blose, Kade Wolhuter, and JJ van der Mescht come into the side as cover.

Despite the late changes, Mzwandile Stick believed the process had been good for younger players to get exposure.

“One thing from my side, if you look at the balance of the squads. How we have managed to select the teams, we wanted to make sure that we bring in some youngsters – the promising youngsters that everyone has been talking about.



“The likes of Sanele Nohamba, Schalk Erasmus and Jeremy Ward. The guys that have also been through our junior system. We wanted to give those guys a great run, a fair run,” he said.

Stick said throughout the week, the Springbok coaching staff tried to give insight into what goes into becoming a Bok.

“Rassie and Jacques explained earlier in the week that everything we are presenting during the week is to give the guys some light into how to become a Springbok. And also making sure those players understand the standard needed,” Stick said.

He said it was important to surround the new players with experienced Boks.

“Also having the guys like Duane and Siya and the likes of Bongi, the guys have been there during the world cup – it really boosts those youngsters. It shows that this game is a serious game. So from our side – we will play to win the game,” he said.

Springbok Green:

15 Gianni Lombard

14 Yaw Penxe

13 Wandisile Simelane

12 Frans Steyn

11 Malcolm Jaer

10 Elton Jantjies

9 Sanele Nohamba

8 Duane Vermeulen

7 Arno Botha

6 Siya Kolisi (captain)

5 Hyron Andrews

4 JD Schickerling

3 Luan de Bruin

2 Bongi Mbonambi

1 Ox Nche

Replacements:

16 Schalk Erasmus

17 Kwenzo Blose

18 Thomas du Toit

19 JJ van der Mescht

20 Juarno Augustus

21 Junior Pokomela

22 Embrose Papier

23 Manie Libbok

24 Jeremy Ward

25 Kade Wolhuter

Springbok Gold:

15 Warrick Gelant

14 Rosko Specman

13 Lukhanyo Am (captain)

12 Rikus Pretorius

11 Courtnall Skosan

10 Damian Willemse

9 Herschel Jantjies

8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe

7 Nizaam Carr

6 Marco van Staden

5 Marvin Orie

4 Salmaan Moerat

3 Ruan Dreyer

2 Scarra Ntubeni

1 Steven Kitshoff

Replacements:

16 Dylan Richardson

17 Dylan Smith

18 Carlü Sadie

19 Jason Jenkins

20 James Venter

21 Vincent Tshituka

22 Ivan van Zyl

23 Curwin Bosch

24 Werner Kok

25 Manuel Rass

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.