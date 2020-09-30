WATCH LIVE: USA, UK, and Venezuela citizens to get limited access to SA

Ministers are briefing media on Wednesday afternoon on the directives and regulations related to travel and transport under level 1 of the national COVID-19 lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG – Government has announced that international travellers from high-risk countries that will get limited access to the country from Thursday included the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Venezuela.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on the new transport regulations under lockdown level 1, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the other countries were Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Russia Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Trinidad and Tobago, and Ukraine, among others.

Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor reiterated the announcement that only three airports would be open for international travellers - these were OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, and King Shaka International Airport.

Pandor said the data of the countries allowed in the country would be reviewed every two weeks.

She said travellers would be required to undertake a PCR test and provide proof of residence in the country in case they need to self-isolate.

All travellers testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in South Africa would be forced to undertake mandatory 10-day quarantine at a state facility at their own cost. She also stressed that travellers were now required to have travel insurance which would cover testing and a stay at a quarantine facility where necessary.

The minister said government would continue to constantly monitor the transmission rates both in the country and the countries of origin and respond accordingly.