Suspects rounded up over FS asbestos project due in court on Friday

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks on Wednesday said four of the seven suspects rounded up by the unit in connection with the Free State asbestos project were government officials and the other three were in the private sector.

Six suspects were arrested, one was expected to hand himself over, and one was still at large.

The Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) swooped on suspects in Gauteng, the Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal.

n In Gauteng, the Hawks arrested Blackhead Consulting director Edwin Sodi in Rosebank and took him to his offices in Bryanston to presumably get more documents.

Former human settlements director-general Thabane Zulu was the suspect who was not found.

Sodi paid R600,000 for him to buy a Range Rover.

All seven suspects were expected to appear in court in Bloemfontein on Friday.

