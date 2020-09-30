20°C / 22°C
Suspects rounded up over FS asbestos project due in court on Friday

Five suspects were arrested, one was expected to hand himself over, and one was still at large

Hawks arrest one of seven on 30 September 2020 in connection with the R255 million Free State asbestos project. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Hawks arrest one of seven on 30 September 2020 in connection with the R255 million Free State asbestos project. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks on Wednesday said four of the seven suspects rounded up by the unit in connection with the Free State asbestos project were government officials and the other three were in the private sector.

Six suspects were arrested, one was expected to hand himself over, and one was still at large.

The Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) swooped on suspects in Gauteng, the Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal.

n In Gauteng, the Hawks arrested Blackhead Consulting director Edwin Sodi in Rosebank and took him to his offices in Bryanston to presumably get more documents.

Blackhead director: R3.5m paid to ANC in donations was not corruption

Former human settlements director-general Thabane Zulu was the suspect who was not found.

Sodi paid R600,000 for him to buy a Range Rover.

All seven suspects were expected to appear in court in Bloemfontein on Friday.

WATCH: Hawks make arrests over Free State Asbestos project

