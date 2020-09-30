Some Diepsloot residents turn to solar power as Eskom cuts illegal connections

The majority of Diepsloot residents use illegally connected power, for which they illegally pay about R1,800 to connect to their houses and street lights.

JOHANNESBURG - While the majority of the residents in Diepsloot Extention 13 have promised to reconnect their illegal power connections, some said that using solar power had saved them thousands of rands.

The community began angry on Tuesday as Eskom officials cut illegally connected lines.

The utility said that it lost R25 billion in Gauteng monthly due to illegal connections.

The majority of Diepsloot residents use illegally connected power, for which they illegally pay about R1,800 to connect to their houses and street lights.

GALLERY: Eskom removes illegal power connections in Diepsloot

But Katherina Skhosana refuses to use this power.

"I use solar power because it does get load shedding... sometimes the transformer explodes when there's load shedding."

One man said that he was tired of having to pay for the power to be reconnected every time Eskom conducted a raid.

"This is the third time that the power has been disconnected. It hurts because I take the last of the money to try and have a better life for my family. I'm now considering getting solar power."

Eskom has conceded that their operations are not a long-term solution but they said that it was important to ensure the safety of its network.

WATCH: No illegal power for the people: Diepsloot residents decry disconnections

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.