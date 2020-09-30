Serena Williams withdraws from French Open - official

The three-time champion in Paris had arrived at the tournament carrying an Achilles tendon injury.

PARIS - Serena Williams withdrew from Roland Garros on Wednesday, the tournament announced, as the American's bid for a 24th Grand Slam title suffered another blow.

The 39-year-old three-time champion in Paris had arrived at the tournament carrying an Achilles tendon injury.

She had been due to face Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round later on Wednesday.

