Serena Williams withdraws from French Open - official

The three-time champion in Paris had arrived at the tournament carrying an Achilles tendon injury.

Serena Williams of the US reacts as she plays against Kristie Ahn of the US during their women's singles first round tennis match at the Philippe Chatrier court on Day 2 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on 28 September 2020. Picture: @rolandgarros/Twitter
Serena Williams of the US reacts as she plays against Kristie Ahn of the US during their women's singles first round tennis match at the Philippe Chatrier court on Day 2 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on 28 September 2020. Picture: @rolandgarros/Twitter
4 hours ago

PARIS - Serena Williams withdrew from Roland Garros on Wednesday, the tournament announced, as the American's bid for a 24th Grand Slam title suffered another blow.

The 39-year-old three-time champion in Paris had arrived at the tournament carrying an Achilles tendon injury.

She had been due to face Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round later on Wednesday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

