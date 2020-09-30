SAPS top brass vows to arrest all suspects involved in Charl Kinnear murder

This was highlighted by Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata who spoke at a memorial for Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear in Belhar on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The police’s top brass has vowed that the murder of a prominent Cape Town detective tasked with investigating organised crime would not go unpunished.

This was highlighted by Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata who spoke at a memorial for Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear in Belhar on Wednesday.

Kinnear was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home almost two weeks ago.

It was an emotional day for Kinnear’s relatives as they comforted one another during the memorial. They were preparing to bid farewell to the revered detective when his funeral is held over the weekend.

At the memorial, Matakata reiterated there had to be justice for Kinnear.

“We are really supporting any work [and] effort that is being done by the hawks and all of us in the police so that we really make sure that people are brought to court,” Matakata said.

So far, one person was taken into custody in connection with his murder. Zane Killian is accused of having tracked Kinnear’s phone for several months up until the day of his murder.

However, the triggerman and those who ordered the hit on the anti-gang unit member were yet to be identified or traced.

