SA coronavirus death toll rises to 16,667 after 81 more people die

JOHANNESBURG - Eighty-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 16,667.

The Health Ministry said that 903 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to over 672,000.

The recovery rate stands at 90%, meaning that more than 606,000 people had so far recovered.

