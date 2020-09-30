Ramaphosa hopes to see rapid rebound in employment after 2.2m jobs lost

The president was responding to the data released by Stats SA, which revealed that South Africa's unemployment rate fell to 23.3% in the second quarter from 30.1% in the first quarter due to fewer people looking for work amid the nation's strict coronavirus lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is calling on all citizens to work towards a rapid rebound in employment after 2.2 million jobs were lost nationwide in the second quarter of 2020.

Ramaphosa said that South Africa's success in responding to the crisis would be measured by the speed of its labour market recovery.

It marks the lowest rate since the third quarter of 2009.

In its quarterly labour survey report, Stats SA warned that this sharp fall in the unemployment rate was not a reflection of an improvement in the labour market but was rather an effect of the national lockdown, since the official definition of unemployment required that people look for work and were available for employment.

