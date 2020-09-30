R85m corruption case involving 22 SAPS officers, suppliers postponed to March

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Sindisiwe Twala said that all 42 accused were suspected to have manipulated tender processes within the police.

DURBAN - The case against 42 people accused of defrauding the police out of R85 million has been postponed to March next year for further investigation.

The suspects appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday and include 22 SAPS members, six retired police officers and 14 suppliers.

All accused face charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and theft.

"The irregularities pertain to the awarding of the markings and demarking of SAPS vehicles valued at R56 million and cover coating procurement to favour specific companies valued at R29 million."

The matter dates back to 2018, when national Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole established a team to look into irregularities in the awarding of tenders for the marking and demarking of police vehicles.

Sitole had been tipped off about corruption within the supply chain management of the police.

