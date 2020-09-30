Public Protector's office releases 14 investigation reports

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has also revealed other reports in the pipeline include one of maladministration on the irregular appointment of staff in the City of Johannesburg during the time of former Mayor Herman Mashaba.

CAPE TOWN – The public protector’s office has released 14 investigation reports ranging from irregular appointments to the abuse of whistle-blowers.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has also revealed other reports in the pipeline include one of maladministration on the irregular appointment of staff in the City of Johannesburg during the time of former Mayor Herman Mashaba.

But as far as COVID-19 was concerned, the public protector had to deal with more than 1,600 complaints.

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said: “We received 1,602 COVID-related complaints since the lockdown period; the bulk of which relate to service delivery failures.

Eight of the total are good governance matters and relate to procurement irregularities with financial implications for the public purse.”

On high profile investigations like the Vrede Dairy project, Mkhwebane said this was still not complete.

“We had hoped that once we get the responses, then we will be ready to issue this report today. Some of the parties, unfortunately, requested extensions and therefore we would have to give them that opportunity.”

