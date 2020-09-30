Police arrest KwaMashu teenage boy (15) for the murder of his cousin (4)

Minenhle Mhlongo’s body was discovered in a bush close to her home on Heritage Day. She had been left in the care of a relative while her mother went to work the day before.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the murder of his four-year-old cousin in KwaMashu, northern Durban.

It was the little girl’s grandfather Siboniso Khoza who discovered her body wrapped in his clothing.

“She had sustained stab wounds to her body as well as a head injury. A case of murder was opened for investigation,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

Naicker said police worked tirelessly to arrest the teenager.

“Yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon, the investigation team made a breakthrough and they arrested a 15-year-old relative for the murder and recovered a weapon that was used to commit the offence,” he said.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court on Thursday.

