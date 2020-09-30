Pitso Mosimane quits Mamelodi Sundowns for Al Ahly - report

According to news website Timeslive, Mosimane will join Al Ahly and will begin his new job as soon as he becomes available.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has left the club, reportedly to take up a job in Egypt.

The Sundowns coach recently won his fifth South African championship title with Masandawana.

There's no official statement yet from Mosimane or Sundowns.

