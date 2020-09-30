Mkhwebane clears Magashule, Joemat-Pettersson in investigation reports

The Public Protector briefed the media on Wednesday about 14 investigation reports.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has cleared former Free State Premier Ace Magashule of misleading the provincial legislature.

This follows an investigation into complaints against the African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general that he misled the legislature about his office’s involvement in the official funeral of Health MEC Fundiswa Ngubentombi.

Mkhwebane also did not find former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson guilty of selling the country’s strategic fuel reserves.

One of these included a compliant about Magashule that he misled the Free State legislature. This followed two complaints.

“My investigation revealed that the former premier did not mislead the legislature in his reply concerning the involvement of his office in the funeral arrangements as well as the commitment by his office to ensure that the provincial government refunds the municipality,” Mkhwebane said.

On the sale of 10 million barrels from the strategic oil reserves held by the Strategic Fuel Fund, Mkhwebane said she could not make a finding against Joemat-Pettersson.

“In light of the above, I’m neither making any finding nor remedial action, which the report only consists of the observation which we made that there is no policy and that policy would have to be developed,” she said.



