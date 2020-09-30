MEC Fritz pledges to support police efforts in Kinnear murder probe

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz was one of the speakers at Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear’s memorial service in Belhar on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has promised to support police in the province including during their investigation into the murder of a top detective, Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Fritz was one of the speakers at Kinnear’s memorial service in Belhar on Wednesday.

“As the province, we are going to give the Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata our full unwavering support,” he said.

Distraught members of #CharlKinnear's family comfort each other at his memorial service. SF pic.twitter.com/p9HdfSgc1l — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 30, 2020

The anti-gang unit officer, who was tasked with investigating cases linked to the criminal underworld, was gunned down in front of his Bishop Lavis home nearly two weeks ago.

One suspect was arrested. Zain Killian stands accused of having tracked Kinnear’s cellphone for several months.

The slain policeman’s younger brother, Grant Kinnear, said his brother wanted to make a positive change to society.

“He loved fairness and justice, and I think that’s the main reason why he joined the police in order to protect the people,” he said.

Another speaker, Major-General Andre Lincoln, said, “I find the task daunting. Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear is dead. He was brutally killed. That without a doubt is the reason for the heaviness in my spirit.”

