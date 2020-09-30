Mamelodi Sundowns confirm Pitso Mosimane's departure to 'top Egyptian club'

In his farewell statement – he has thanked Sundown owner Patrice Motsepe for being a mentor, friend and confidant.

JOHANNESBURG - Pitso Mosimane confirmed that he was leaving Mamelodi Sundowns after accepting an offer from an international team.

The 56-year-old leaves the club after almost eight years, and as the most successful South African coach after winning five Premier Soccer League titles.

In his farewell statement – Mosimane thanked Sundown owner Patrice Motsepe for being a mentor, friend, and confidant.

He also confirmed that he leaves the Brazilians with the permission of the billionaire.

“After winning five league titles with Mamelodi Sundowns – the 10th for the club – how can a man ever find it easy to say goodbye to his home? How can I say goodbye to the family, the board, the supporters and the fans?” he said.

“From the deepest of my heart, I am so grateful that the President has blessed my move. I did not expect less from a man who has been so good and generous to me. He is the kind of leader any family, company, team and indeed any country needs. I have been privileged to drink from his well of wisdom.

My success is his success. Without him, I would not have achieved half of what I have. I leave this family knowing that our bond is unbreakable and hoping that with the passage of time, our paths would come together again. This is not a divorce. We shall remain bonded forever”.

Motsepe said, “Pitso Mosimane and his agent Moira Tlhagale, who is also his wife, came to brief me on the discussions between Pitso Mosimane and a top Egyptian club. Sundowns has been aware of the ongoing discussions between Pitso Mosimane and the Egyptian club and with other North African clubs.

I have on several occasions over the past few years expressed my support for Pitso Mosimane leaving Sundowns to coach in North Africa or Europe or Bafana Bafana. Football players and coaches have at times an uncertain and inconsistent future and must pursue new opportunities where they may grow and receive greater remuneration.”

Mosimane will reportedly join Egyptian giants Al Ahly, after Sundowns confirmed that he was joining a top Egyptian club.

On his next move, Mosimane said, “I am taking up this new challenge that will push me out of my comfort zone. I know Mamelodi Sundowns will use this as a fresh and new perspective. While I had four years remaining in my contract, this offer is a huge opportunity for me that would not have come had I not had the privilege to be part of the team that led Mamelodi Sundowns in winning the CAF Champions League and reaching the Club World Cup finals.”

