Makhura suspends Health HOD Lukhele based on SIU report into COVID-19 corruption

Makhura has sent out a statement saying that Lukhele's precautionary suspension is based on a report from the Special Investigating Unit which has been probing allegations of corruption linked to COVID-19 relief funds.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has suspended the provincial Health Department's HOD, Mkhululi Lukhele.

The SIU found that Lukhele failed to exercise his responsibility in the awarding of certain contracts to certain companies for the procurement of goods and services related to the coronavirus response.

The statement said that Lukhele's actions may have resulted in the department incurring fruitless or wasteful expenditure.

It added that Lukhele would remain on precautionary suspension pending the completion of the SUI investigations and the disciplinary proceedings for misconduct.

