Joburg firefighters contain Diepsloot compost plant fire

The fire broke out at in a residential area early on Wednesday morning near Mnandi Road.

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters have managed to contain a blaze at a compost plant in Diepsloot west.

Joburg EMS spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi explains: "We are currently responding to a fire incident along Summit Road. It's a compost plant and the cause of the fire is still the subject of investigations and also in terms of the injuries, there are no injuries which have been reported."

