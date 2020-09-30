Joburg firefighters contain Diepsloot compost plant fire
The fire broke out at in a residential area early on Wednesday morning near Mnandi Road.
JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters have managed to contain a blaze at a compost plant in Diepsloot west.
The fire broke out at in a residential area early on Wednesday morning near Mnandi Road.
Joburg EMS spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi explains: "We are currently responding to a fire incident along Summit Road. It's a compost plant and the cause of the fire is still the subject of investigations and also in terms of the injuries, there are no injuries which have been reported."