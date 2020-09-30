Here's what you need to know about international travel under lockdown

Ministers in the cabinet addressed the nation on Wednesday, detailing what changes will come into effect with regards to international travel now that we're under level 1 lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - As of 1 October, following nearly half a year of being closed off to the world - as has been the case with most other countries - South Africa will officially open its borders to several countries to allow visitors back onto our shores.

Ministers in the cabinet addressed the nation on Wednesday, detailing what changes would come into effect with regards to international travel now that the country was under level 1 of the national lockdown.

"As a country we have adopted a gradual reopening of borders and ports of entry for international travel for business, leisure and other travel guided by the communique published by the Word Health Organisation (WHO) on Public Health on considerations for international travel on 30 July 2020, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said.

"The gradual reopening of borders and ports of entry informed by a cautious approach means that a limited number of ports of entry and borders will be opened from 1 October 2020. In reopening these selected ports of entry and borders we will be guided by epidemiological and transmission rates both in South Africa and the traveller’s countries of origin."

Travellers intending to visit the country will be expected to produce a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test that is not older than 72 hours from the time of departure from the country of origin to South Africa.

This test must be conducted by a certified medical practitioner and should have the name and signature of the practitioner who conducted the test.

Upon arrival in the port of entry, the traveller would be screened for any COVID-19 symptoms or for contact with people who had been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Travellers would also need to provide proof of accommodation address should they need to self-quarantine at the time of arrival in the country.

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi listed the countries which would have restricted access to South Africa. These are:

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

France

Georgia

Gibraltar

Guatemala

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

India

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Jamaica

Jordan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Lebanon

Luxembourg

Malta

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

Nepal

Oman

Palestine

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Romania

Russia

San Marino

St Martin

Slovakia

Slovenia

Suriname

Switzerland

Trinidad and Tobago

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States of America

Virgin Islands

Venezuela

"South Africa has developed a risk categorisation model for different international travellers. This model classifies international travellers according to a scale of high, medium and low risk. High-risk travellers are those who come from countries with higher numbers of COVID-19 infections and reported deaths compared to South Africa," Pandor said.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted infohraphics detailing the new travel regulations.

TRAVELLERS FROM AFRICAN COUNTRIES



To facilitate free movements of people, goods and services from South Africa, SADC and the African continent, travellers from the neighbouring countries are allowed to visit our country.



Travellers from all African countries are allowed pic.twitter.com/3DrT41P7LG — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) September 30, 2020

Furthermore, the international travellers should possess a mandatory travel insurance which is supposed to cover the COVID-19 test and quarantine costs. pic.twitter.com/s2YggyVA3z — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) September 30, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.