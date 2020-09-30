Gunmen kill 6, leave 4 wounded in Khayelitsha attack

Six men were shot in the head and were declared dead on the scene on Wednesday afternoon, while four others were taken to hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Cape Town are searching for leads following a shootout on Wednesday that left six people dead and four others wounded in Khayelitsha.

While details surrounding the shooting were still sketchy, it's understood gunmen opened fire on 10 people at a house in Solomon Tshuku Street in the afternoon.

The motive of the killing was not known at this stage.

