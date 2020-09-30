Govt reveals list of high-risk countries as international travel resumes

Countries deemed to be high risk included the United Kingdom, the United States of America, India, France, Russia, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

CAPE TOWN - Government on Wednesday revealed a long list of countries deemed to be high risk in terms of COVID-19 and said leisure travellers from these lands would not be allowed into South Africa.

Ministers on the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) briefed the media on the easing of international travel restrictions with effect from Thursday.

High-skills visa holders, investors, and diplomats from high-risk countries, as well as South African citizens wishing to come home, would, however, be allowed entry – but should adhere to certain conditions.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi ran through the countries deemed to be high risk due to their COVID-19 infection and death rates.

Government would review the list fortnightly as infection and death rates change and would inform the public accordingly.

China was deemed to be low risk and anyone travelling to South Africa from an African country is permitted to enter.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said all travellers entering South Africa would need a negative COVID-19 test performed no more than 72 hours before departure and would be screened on arrival.

Should they show symptoms, and test positive and could not self-isolate; they would be sent to a state-identified facility. Pandor said travellers would need mandatory travel insurance to cover any costs arising from this.

LIST OF HIGH-RISK COUNTRIES:

Dominican Republic



Ecuador



France



Georgia



Gibraltar



Guatemala



Honduras



Hungary



Iceland



India



Iran



Iraq



Ireland



Israel



Jamaica



Jordan



Kosovo



Kuwait



Lebanon



Luxembourg



Malta



Mexico



Moldova



Monaco



Montenegro



Netherlands



Nepal



Oman



Palestine



Panama



Paraguay



Peru



Portugal



Qatar



Romania



Russia



San Marino



St Martin



Slovakia



Slovenia



Suriname



Switzerland



Trinidad and Tobago



Ukraine



United Kingdom



United States of America



Virgin Islands



Venezuela



