Gauteng residents urged to be cautious as thunderstorm warning issued

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for a severe thunderstorm over parts of Gauteng on Wednesday afternoon.

The thunderstorm is expected to hit in the early afternoon and could last until about midnight.

Lightning and localised flooding are also on the cards, which could lead to damage to some informal structures.

Weather forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu: "It might cause some disruptions in the traffic flow due to reduced visibility and strong damaging winds. The might be some minor damage to informal settlements and places around Gauteng and that will occur between 5pm and 11pm."

Meanwhile, the Joburg Emergency Service's Robert Mulaudzi said that his team was on standby to assist where they were needed.

"Residents are urged to be safe, especially our motorists, who are urged to exercise caution while driving. Also our residents in low-lying areas, mostly our informal settlements to be vigilant and try to avoid crossing flooded bridges or flooded roads."

⚠️🌧🌩YELLOW THUNDERSTORM alert for Gauteng, parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo from tomorrow Wednesday (30 September 2020). pic.twitter.com/1FDLacOx9o — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 29, 2020

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/ZLRzatWGAZ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 29, 2020

